Pakistan satisfied over increasing Pak-Russia military, technical cooperation: Tehmina Janjua

ISLAMABAD : Deputy Secretary National Security Council of the Russia Federation Mikhail Popov called on Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wednesday.

Popov is in Pakistan to hold consultations with his counterparts.

The two sides discussed defence and security relations and expressed satisfaction on the current level of cooperation in this context.

The Foreign Secretary elaborated on Pakistan’s improved security situation in the country and ongoing counter terrorism efforts. She also expressed satisfaction at increasing military and technical cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.

The talks were marked by convergence of views between the two sides on various global and regional issues of mutual interest. The Russian side expressed deep appreciation and acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. They also recognized the need for joint efforts for peace, security and stability in the region.

Initiated this year, the talks between the high-level security officials of Pakistan and Russia provide a useful platform for engagement on wide range of issues.

Orignally published by NNI