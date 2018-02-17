Pakistan safe country for sports activities: Pirzada

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Friday said after the successful victory against terrorism Pakistan has become a safe country for sports activities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of International Futsal Cup 2018 here at Liaquat Gymnasium of the Pakistan Sports Complex, he lauded Pakistan Army’s efforts in eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

He welcomed all the international teams participating in the championship.

“Pakistan has immense talent of futsal and IPC Ministry will play its role for the betterment of sports in the country,” he said.

He said many international sports events are now being hosted here and international futsal championship will also play its part in revival of international sports in the country.

Deputy mayor Islamabad Zeeshan Naqvi, PSB DG Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Pakistan Futsal Federation officials and ambassadors of Brazil, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Nepal were also present on the occasion.

Besides Pakistan teams of Brazil, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Nepal are participating in the championship.—APP