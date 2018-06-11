Pakistan, Russia to further up economic, trade ties

Qingdao

Pakistan and Russia on Sunday agreed to work together for further enhancing economic ties and increasing trade volume, in order to realize tremendous potential for bilateral trade between the two nations.

This was agreed in a meeting between President Mamnoon Hussain and President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of 18th Meeting of the Council of Heads of States of Shanghai Cooperation Organization held in the international port city of Shandong province.

Both leaders agreed that bilateral relations have strengthened. Trade, energy, security, culture, education and people-to-people contact were identified as avenues for enhanced future cooperation.

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest including bilateral, contemporary regional and global issues.—APP