Pakistan, Russia set to sign $10b offshore pipeline deal: PBIF

Pakistan is suffering from 40 percent of a shortage of total gas demand in the Country. Inter-State Gas Systems (ISGS) is also working on a $10-billion Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India (TAPI) gas pipeline to connect South and Central Asia.

This was stated by the President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Mian Zahid Hussain here on Wednesday while talking to the business community.

He said it will not only suffice the local gas demand of the Country but will positively strengthen the regional ties amongst the neighbouring countries. These projects are called a game changer for Pakistan as they will not only lead to regional connectivity but will also meet growing energy needs of the country.

He said the Inter State Gas Systems (ISGS) – a state-owned company of Pakistan established to handle gas import projects and is already working on gas pipeline schemes like (TAPI), has been nominated by Pakistan to execute the offshore pipeline project of $10 billion along with Russia’s leading energy company Gazprom, on the basis of memorandum of understanding deal signed between Pakistan and Russia.

The former minister said ISGS is already working on $10 billion project of TAPI on which work is in progress in its Iranian and Afghanistan parts, while in Pakistan the construction work will be started in March next year. Pakistan eagerly needs a new project of energy and water in order to fight back with the crisis being faced.