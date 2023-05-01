Pakistan, Russia mark 75 years of diplomatic relations with aim to further boosting ties

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Russia are commemorating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the two nations had great potential for further boosting ties.

On this occasion, Pakistan’s top diplomat Bilawal Bhutto, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, exchanged congratulatory letters to mark the historic 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Islamabad and Moscow.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Pakistan and Russia enjoy close, multidimensional relations based on mutual goodwill and trust. It said ties between friendly nations are marked by cooperation in diverse areas, including economic, energy, and security.

Pakistan and Russian Federation also consult at various multilateral fora on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Let it be known that both countries have had ups and downs since the Soviet Union’s collapse. Despite the complex history, Pakistan was one of the first nations to recognize Russia, and the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992.

In recent times, the ties between both sides improved significantly. In 2015, Islamabad entered Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a regional security bloc that includes Russia, China, and several Central Asian states which further improves ties.