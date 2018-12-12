Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen parliamentary relations

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Parliamentarians of Pakistan and Russia in a meeting have agreed to promote parliamentary relations between the two countries.

A parliamentary delegation of Pakistan is in Moscow, Russia to participate in International Conference titled “The Role of Parliaments in Today’s World”.

On the sidelines of the conference, Acting Chairman Senate Senator Saleem Mandviwalla held a meeting with the Deputy Chairman of the Russia’’s Federation Council, Mr. Ilyas Umakhanon, and Mr. Igor Morozov, Chair of the Pak-Rus Friendship Group and Mr Frantz Klintsevitch, Senator Federation Council.

Chairman Senate also invited Mr. Ilyas to visit Pakistan at his convenience.

Acting Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla is leading a Parliamentary delegation to attend the 25th Anniversary of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation. Pakistani delegation included Senator Mohsin Aziz, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Ashok Kumar and Senator Javed Abbasi.

Share on: WhatsApp