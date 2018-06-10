Pakistan, Russia agree to enhance economic ties

QINGDAO : Pakistan and Russia have agreed to work together to further enhance economic ties and increase the trade volume.

This agreement was reached during a meeting between President Mamnoon Hussain and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of Qingdao Summit Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office Sunday, the leaders discussed matters of mutual interest including bilateral, contemporary regional and global issues.

Trade, energy, security, culture, education and people-to-people contact were identified as avenues for enhanced future cooperation.

The leaders agreed that the bilateral trade between the two nations has tremendous potential.