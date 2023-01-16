Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is quickly running out of time to appoint a new head coach with Andy Flower the latest name to drop out of contention for the role.

Despite 2023 being a World Cup year the governing body is yet to agree on the name to be Saqlain Mushtaq’s replacement whose contract with the board came to an end following New Zealand’s series against Pakistan.

Former Australian coach Justin Langer, Tom Moody and Andy Flower were all reportedly on the shortlist to take up the mantle but each has excused themselves from the role citing various reasons.

Andy Flower seems to be content coaching T20 franchises rather than taking on a national team job such as with Pakistan.

“I am currently enjoying the duties of franchise cricket, PCB is aware of this and therefore avoided the offer,” he said during an interview with a private news website in Pakistan.

The former Zimbabwe international is one of the hottest properties in cricket coaching circles. Alongside Multan Sultan in the Pakistan Super League, he counts Saint Lucia Kings in CPL, Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL and the Gulf Giants in ILT20 as his coaching roles which keep his calendar full.

Pakistan also failed to rope in former coach Mickey Arthur meaning the team is quickly running out of time for an appointment at a crucial juncture.

Acting PCB head Najam Sethi is adamant about letting a foreign coach take the job but may have to find a temporary fix if things do not improve.