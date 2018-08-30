Pakistan routs Bangladesh 5-0 at Asian Games hockey

Karate medalist Nargis Hameed returns to home

Jakarta

Pakistan recorded their fifth successive victory in hockey at the Asian Games on Tuesday, beating Bangladesh 5-0.

Pakistan maintained their perfect record winning all the five pool matches with big margins.

In their last fixture of Pool B, the Green Shirts went ahead in the very first minute through a goal scored by Atiq

On Sunday, Pakistan thrashed 12th ranked Malaysia 4-1 in Jakarta.

Earlier, Pakistan won all their first three matches with big margins: 10-0 against Thailand, 10-0 against Oman and 16-0 against Kazakhstan.

Pakistan will next face Japan in the semi-final on August 31.

Pakistan Karate Federation gave a splendid welcome to the first Pakistani sportswoman to win a bronze medal in Asian Games 2018.

Hailing from Quetta’s Hazara community, Nargis Hameed won the medal in Karate by outclassing Nepal’s Rita Karki in a 3-1 match in the 68+ kg event held in Indonesia.

Upon her return to Pakistan, the 19-year-old medalist and her fellow Pakistani players were showered with flower petals.

Speaking to media, Nargis said that at present sports other than cricket are also being appreciated in Pakistan.

“If we are facilitated with foreign coaches, we will be able to perform even better on international level,” she said.

Nargis further told reporters that she was delighted to have won the medal, adding that she could also win gold medals in world events if she received government support.—AFP

