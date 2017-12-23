Pakistan to rise, stand tall for being in safe hands: PM

KARACHI : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said that Pakistan would rise and stand tall among the comity of nations as its defence was in safe hands.

Addressing as the chief guest at the Pakistan Navy’s 108th Midshipmen and 17th Short Service Commissioning Course Commissioning Parade, the prime minister said Pakistan was committed to promote friendly ties with the neighboring countries.

He said Pakistan Navy was playing effective role for country’s security and in the wake of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, its role has increased.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister for Defense Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Governor Muhammad Zubair and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

On his arrival at the Pakistan Naval Academy Minora, the prime minister was received by the Naval Chief.

In total, 129 officers passed out including 57 Pakistani, 46 foreigners and 26 from Short Service Commissioning course.

The officers from friendly countries including Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia were among those passed out in the ceremony.

The prime minister who earlier also inspected the guard of honour, said the operations like Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasaad were not merely the military operations, rather those were the manifestation of the nation’s resolve against terrorism.

He said Pakistan was committed to foil the designs aimed at disrupting peace in the region.

He congratulated the passed out cadets and their proud parents saying that the confidence of the cadets was the symbols of a strong country.

The prime minister said the cadets were responsible to safeguard country’s ideology and maritime boundaries.

He said the role of Pakistan Navy in Combined Naval Forces had been recognized across the world.

Prime Minister Abbasi assured that the government would continue extending all out resources to Pakistan Navy to cope with its needs.

He said it was pleasing that Pakistan Navy was continuously enhancing its professional capabilities to safeguard country’s maritime boundaries.

He said Pakistan Navy was capable to face any challenge and hoped that the passing out cadets would lead by their conduct, integrity, knowledge and foresight.

He said it was also proud to note that Pakistan Navy had been training even the naval cadets from different countries.

He said Pakistan believed in peace and co-existence and that the people of this region deserved a better life.

Earlier, the prime minister also gave away the prizes to the cadets who showed excellence during the training process.

Orignally published by NNI