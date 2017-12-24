Pakistan to rise, stand tall with grace: PM

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said Pakistan was in safe hands and would rise and stand tall with grace among the comity of nations by foiling all designs against it.

“Pakistan is in safe hands. There is a concocted narrative being spread against us by unscrupulous and vested elements. This is not new to us and we shall foil all such designs with unity and keeping the national unity supreme,” the prime minister said while addressing as the chief guest at the Pakistan Navy’s 108th Midshipmen and 17th Short Service Commissioning Course Commissioning Parade here.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence and friendly neighbourhood. Pakistan does not harbour any aggressive designs. However, Pakistan’s desire for peace must not be taken as a sign of weakness or indifference to the developments taking place in the region. He said any disguised or unnatural arrangement for supremacy would neither succeed nor serve the purpose of peace and stability.

He highlighted that the people of this region deserve a better quality of life, progress and prosperity and that can only be achieved by following a policy of cooperation and coherence. We ought to engage constructively and direct our energies towards the common good of our people.

Abbasi expressed his satisfaction by stating that Pakistan Navy has been effectively contributing to the overall deterrence and national security. In wake of the game-changing development of CPEC with Gwadar Port as its ‘pivot and enabler’, maritime security all along the coast has assumed greater significance. Wherein, it is reassuring to note that Pakistan Navy is resolute and vigilant to safeguard Pakistan’s maritime interests.

The premier said the government also remains determined to make all necessary resources available to strengthen Pakistan Navy for making the seaward defence impregnable and promoting the blue economy.

While congratulating and extending felicitations on achieving this milestone, the prime minister advised young officers to lead by their conduct, character, knowledge and foresight. A leader is always courageous and steadfast, yet opens to new ideas and remains calm and composed even in the face of adversity. Unity and a sense of purpose in your team and always ensure that interests of the state remain over and above any individual consideration.

“I assure you that the nation stands firmly behind you and shall assure that the Pakistan Navy is equipped with the necessary means to protect our maritime interests.”

He said it was also proud to note that Pakistan Navy had been training even the naval cadets from different countries and hoped that the cadets would carry happy memories from Pakistan and the cooperation would continue in future as well.

Earlier on his arrival at the academy, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi received PM Abbasi. He was also presented guard of honour at the start of the parade.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore Syed Faisal Hameed highlighted the salient features of the officers’ training.

He apprised the audience that the commissioning term was comprised 103 Midshipmen including 57 from Pakistan, 22 from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 15 from Qatar and 9 from Bahrain. He added that 26 Cadets from Short Service Commission course were also commissioned.

Later, the chief guest gave away prizes to the winners. Midshipman Syed lrtaza Haider Naqvi was awarded the coveted Sword of Honour for his overall best performance. Whereas Midshipman Muhammad Aftab Nabi won the Academy’s Dirk, Cadet Dayyan Ahmed was given Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal, Cadet Abdulla Shaheen from Bahrain was awarded Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal and Cadet Muhammad Mohsin Habib clinched the Commandant Gold Medal. Proficiency Banner was awarded to Forecastle Squadron.