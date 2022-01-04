Pakistan revises travel advisory as threat of another Covid wave looms

ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has revised travel advisory for inbound passengers amid a looming fifth wave of coronavirus, fuelled by its Omicron variant.

CAA has made it mandatory for all incoming passengers to undergo PCR test, which have been conducted a maximum 48 hours before every flight.

All travelers aged 15 and up will be required to present a negative Covid-19 test report upon arrival in Pakistan, it said, adding that people coming from Europe will have to take a Rapid Antigen Test upon arrival.

The aviation authority said that half of the flights from Saudi Arabia and UAE will also have to take Rapid Antigen Test.

Revised CAA Guidelines

Mandatory COVID-19 vaccination and possession of proof of COVID-19 vaccination. This is applicable for all passengers above 15 years of age.

Valid negative PCR test result conducted within the 48 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan. This is applicable for all passengers above 06 years of age.

Rapid Antigen Testing upon arrival for all direct flights from Europe

Rapid Antigen Testing upon arrival of a minimum of 50% inbound flights from KSA, UAE and Qatar

CAA said that passengers, who test positive for Covid-19, will have to quarantine for 10 days. Passengers can avail an option of isolating themselves at their own expense in hotels or other locations.

It stated that travellers will not be charged for expenses if they isolate themselves at state-controled quarantine centres.

The new travel advisory will come into effect on January 5 at the direction of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), according to CAA.