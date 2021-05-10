Pakistan restricts AstraZeneca for under 40

Pakistan says the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is not recommended to people under the age of 40, according to Pakistan’s latest guidelines for the usage of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The restriction applies to all citizens under the age of 40, regardless of gender.

Another improvement in the recommendations is that the time between doses would be 12 weeks rather than the previously stated range of 8-12 weeks.

Dr. Rana Muhammad Safdar, the Director-General of Health, announced these two amendments to The News. They were chosen based on the advice of an expert group.

The two modifications, according to Dr. Safdar, would make operations easier. The rules, on the other hand, would be temporary, he added, as fresh research from across the globe continues to flood in.

International guidelines on the use of coronavirus vaccines are constantly evolving as new evidence and studies become available, according to Dr. Safdar, who also stated that if the need arises, guidance on AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine use would be “All decisions are evidence-based to optimally ensure the safety and efficacy of all vaccines authorized for use in Pakistan. Additionally, an efficient system is in place for adverse event surveillance in accordance with the global guidelines. It is heartening that all events reported so far are of minor nature and fully recovered,” Dr. Safdar said.

People above the age of 40 are now able to apply for the COVID-19 vaccine through the government’s website.

Pakistan confirmed 3,447 covid-19 cases on Monday as the nation battles the third wave of the infection.

According to reports from the National Command and Operation Centre, 78 people died as a result of the outbreak on Saturday (NCOC).

According to the NCOC, 3,447 positive cases were reported after 37,756 people were screened for the virus. In a single day, the country’s positivity level stands at 9.12 percent.

The country’s cumulative number of active cases has risen to 80,375.

