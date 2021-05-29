Pakistan restored balance of power in region 23 years ago

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Youm-e-Takbeer was observed on Friday to commemorate historic nuclear tests Pakistan conducted on May 28 in 1998.

The nation reaffirmed its resolve to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence against any form of aggression.

Pakistan is committed to continue working towards the promotion of environment of peace and stability at the regional and global levels.

Pakistan has been actively contributing to international efforts for strengthening global norms on arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament and follows latest international standards on export controls, nuclear safety and security at the national level.

The nation pays its tribute to the contributions of its scientists, engineers and technicians for the security and development of Pakistan.

The nuclear explosions, which were conducted in self-defence to respond to India’s aggression of nuclear tests, made Pakistan’s defence invincible.

As a result, Pakistan became the first nuclear power in the Muslim world and seventh in the world.

Meanwhile, paying rich tribute to the scientists and engineers on Youm-e-Takbeer, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the country had restored the balance of power in the region 23 years ago.