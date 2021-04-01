Pakistan responds to US State Department Human Rights Report

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan remains fully committed to the promotion and protection of human rights, in line with the national legal framework and international obligations, said Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement.

Responding to media queries on the recent US State Department Human Rights Report, he said that a series of legislative, administrative and policy measures as well as institutional reforms have been introduced in the country with a special focus on vulnerable groups, to ensure the enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms by all Pakistani citizens.

Chaudhri said Pakistan believes that the global human rights agenda is better served through constructive engagement and by following the principles of objectivity and non-politicization.

The spokesperson said that the Report’s findings of the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the culture of impunity prevailing there, echoes the concerns of the UN human rights machinery especially the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, UN Special Procedure Mandate Holders and others.

He asked the international community to closely monitor the situation in IIOJK and urged India to respect its international obligations.

The US report — which covers incidents reported in 2020 — highlighted 32 extrajudicial killings in the first half of 2020 in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.