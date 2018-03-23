Pakistan Resolution Day

‘Resolution Day’ is the most momentous day in the history of Pakistan. Every year 23rd March is a national holiday all over Pakistan. People of Pakistan celebrate this Day with complete zeal and fervour. This day is celebrated to commemorate the event when the Muslim League adopted the political resolution at Minto Park in Lahore that called for initiating an independent state comprising provinces with Muslim Majority.

Instead of proclaiming a national holiday on this day, the concerned authorities should consider that schools and colleges celebrate this day with complete passion and enthusiasm so that students are aware of its importance.

MAHA MOHSIN

Karachi

Related