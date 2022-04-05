Pakistan reports zero COVID deaths for second consecutive day

Islamabad: Pakistan reported zero COVID deaths for a second consecutive day as per statistics shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on April 5, 2022.

According to details shared on the official Twitter handle of the institute, a total of 22,994 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, with only 155 positive cases being reported.

COVID-19 Statistics 5 Apr 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 22,994

Positive Cases: 155

Positivity %: 0.66%

Deaths: 00

Patients on Critical Care: 321 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) April 5, 2022

The positivity rate also stayed constant at 0.66% for the second straight day. The number of patients needing critical care also numbered 321.