Pakistan reports zero COVID deaths for second consecutive day

By
Web Desk
-
18
COVID

Islamabad: Pakistan reported zero COVID deaths for a second consecutive day as per statistics shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on April 5, 2022.

According to details shared on the official Twitter handle of the institute, a total of 22,994 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, with only 155 positive cases being reported.

The positivity rate also stayed constant at 0.66% for the second straight day. The number of patients needing critical care also numbered 321.

