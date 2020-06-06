Pakistan reports 97 Covid deaths in past 24 hours

19 more patients die in Sindh

Staff Reporters

Islamabad/ Karachi

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has surged to 96,445 with 4,734 new infections reported within last 24 hours on Saturday.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 36,364 cases have been detected in Sindh, 35,308 in Punjab, 13,001 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,221 in Balochistan, 4,323 in Islamabad, 331 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 897 in Gilgit Baltistan,

So far 32,581 patients have recovered their health, while the death toll now stands at 1,935 with 97 deaths in last 24 hours.

Pakistan carried out 22,185 tests to detect coronavirus in last 24 hours taking the overall number of the tests in the country to 660,508.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday that the coronavirus has claimed 19 more lives within the past 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll to 634.

In a statement issued from the CM House on Saturday, Shah reported that 1,475 new cases emerged when 7,030 tests were conducted. “We have 36,364 cases in Sindh against 222,890 tests conducted so far,” he said.

Shah said that at present 17,465 patients were under treatment, of them 16,138 are in home isolation, 61 at isolation centers and 1,266 in different hospitals. “At present 388 patients are in critical condition, of them 58 have been put on the ventilators,” he said.

He said that through telemedicine all the patients in home isolation were being treated properly. “The Sindh government has engaged around 500 doctors all over Sindh to keep in touch with patients in home isolation and provide them treatment,” he said and added in case of emergency they were being shifted to hospitals.

According to Shah, 554 patients recovered and discharged to their homes. He added that so far 18,265 patients have recovered, which constituted 50.3 percent recovery rate, the highest in the country.

Giving district-wise break-up of the cases, the chief minister said that out of 1,475 cases of the province, 990 cases were detected in Karachi. They include district East 366, Central 223, South 176, Malir 87, Korangi nine and West 48, he added.