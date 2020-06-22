Pakistan reports 89 deaths by Corona, 4,471 new cases

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan on Monday confirmed 89 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 182,552. The nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 3,590.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center, 4,471 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19.

The province-wise tally of Covid-19 patients has reached 66,943 cases in Punjab, 71,092 in Sindh, 21,997 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,475 in Balochistan, 1,288 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 10,912 in Islamabad and 845 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Furthermore, 1,435 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,089 in Sindh, 821 in KP, 102 in Balochistan, 101 in Islamabad, 22 in GB and 20 in Azad Kashmir.

The primary and secondary health department in Punjab has confirmed another 28 fatalities due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours to bring the provincial death toll to 1,435. Health officials also reported 1,204 new coronavirus cases to raise the province’s tally to 66,943.

According to the National Command and Control Centre, 250 new cases were reported in Islamabad. Three deaths have been reported in Islamabad and one death from the coronavirus in AJK.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as recorded thirteen deaths and 553 new cases.

Sindh Provincial authorities said that 1,464 cases emerged in the province during the last 24-hour period, pushing the provincial tally to 71,092 adding that 14 more people succumbed to the virus.