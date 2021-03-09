Pakistan reports 54 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Another 54 people have died from the COVID-19 infection in Pakistan over the last twenty-four hours, the government data showed on Tuesday.

The Official figures showed that 1,353 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country over the last twenty-four hours. However, 563, 823 recovered from the disease.

So far, only 250,000 frontline healthcare workers have received the vaccination and by the time the first dose of the vaccine is administered to most of the elderly, Pakistan would acquire several million doses of both Chinese Sinopharm and British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine.

Last week the registration board of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had also allowed vaccination of people above 60 years by Russian Vaccine Sputnik V if it was available privately.