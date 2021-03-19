Pakistan reports 40 new deaths in one day

Health authorities have recorded 3,449 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally to 619,259.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country’s death toll climbed to 13,757 after another 40 people succumbed to the deadly disease during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 813 patients recovered from the deadly disease in a day taking the total recoveries to 578,314.

With the coronavirus positivity rate spiking to 8% on Friday, the number of total active cases stands at 27,188 in Pakistan as of today.

About 42,845 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 10,527 were conducted in Sindh, 15,818 in Punjab, 7,443 in K-P, 7,291 in Islamabad, 453 in Balochistan, 289 in G-B, and 1024 tests were conducted in AJK. The coronavirus monitoring body also reported that a total of 9,691,087 tests had been conducted since the outbreak of the virus. There are about 631 hospitals with Covid-19 facilities with 2,601 patients admitted across the country, it added.

