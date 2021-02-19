Pakistan reports 40 deaths by Covid-19

Lahore

Pakistan has reported 40 deaths in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 568,506. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 12,527 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,245 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Most numbers of casualties have been reported in Punjab.

Till now 255,039 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 166,242 in Punjab, 70,493 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,967 in Balochistan, 43,145 in Islamabad, 9,673 in Azad Kashmir and 4,947 in Gilgit-Baltistan.