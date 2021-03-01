Pakistan reports 36 new virus deaths in last 24 hours

LAHORE – As many as 36 more people died due to coronavirus infection and 1,392 new positive cases were reported in the country during the last twenty-four hours.

The overall death toll has reached 12,896 and there are 22,098 active cases of pandemic infection in the country.

A total of 546,371 patients stand recovered from the disease.

Last week, the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to relax coronavirus restrictions which were put in place to contain spread of pandemic COVID-19.

According to a statement issued by the NCOC, time-limit from the commercial activities and amusement parks has been lifted. Indoor wedding ceremonies will be allowed from 15th March with stringent COVID-19 standard operating procedures in place.