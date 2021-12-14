Pakistan reports 250 corona cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported 6 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,289,543. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,839 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 250 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

So far, 85,208,104 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 424,953 in last 24 hours. 57,364,128 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 502,903 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 134,818,017 with 916,314 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, National Institute of Health has confirmed the detection of Pakistan’s first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus – a week after the officials expanded travel restrictions in an attempt to curb its spread.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) confirmed the detection of the Omicron variant, which is suspected to have higher transmissibility rates than other variants, in a Twitter post on Monday.