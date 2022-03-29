Pakistan reports 186 new coronavirus cases with one death

Pakistan reported 186 new coronavirus cases along with 1 virus-related death during the last 24 hours, showed the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday morning.

According to the statistics released by NCOC, after the addition of 1 new death, the toll has now surged to 30,346, which represents a ratio of 2.0 percent.

The positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases in Pakistan reaches 0.66 percent, as 186 new coronavirus cases emerged in the last 24 hours after conducting 28,159 tests. It takes the total cases tally to 1,524,086.

The number of active cases in the country is 8,314 with 420 patients in critical condition. There were 110 more recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours as the number of total recovered cases reached 1,485,426 with a 97.5% recovery rate.INP