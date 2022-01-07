Pakistan reports 1,293 fresh covid-19 infections

Pakistan has reported 1,293 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, its highest tally in two months, as authorities warned of a fifth wave of infections and made preparations to try to contain the fast-spreading Omicron variant. According to the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 51,045 samples were tested during this period, out of which 1,293 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 2.52 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 2.32%.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,961 after six more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country stands at 609.

With the emergence of the COVID-19 cases in the country, the vaccination campaign against the pandemic has also been geared up.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Thursday had said, as many as 160 million population of the country had been vaccinated against the COVID-19. INP