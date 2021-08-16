Pakistan reopens Torkham border for trade

Pakistan reopened the Pak-Afghan Torkham border on Sunday, which has been closed since the Taliban raised the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan flag.

Pakistani officials closed the Torkham border for all types of travel shortly after Taliban militants seized Nangarhar’s governor residence.

Hundreds of Taliban militants and commanders converged on the Torkham border, firing bullets into the air to demonstrate their presence. The Pakistan Army has also sent troops to the border to prevent any mishaps.

The militants then seized control of the offices and the Customs house in Torkham, on the Afghan side of the border.

However, Landi Kotal Assistant Commissioner Akbar Iftikhar informed a newspaper that following a short discussion between border officials and Taliban representatives, it was agreed to allow food trucks from the neighboring Afghanistan to enter Pakistan.

The Pakistani government ordered the closure of the Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan on Sunday, after Taliban attacks…

Traders also applauded the border authorities’ decision to allow the vehicles to cross the border.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar region, hundreds of edibles-laden trucks, as well as commerce items, were stuck near Torkham. However, pedestrian mobility was restricted as previously.

In the aftermath of Covid cases across Afghanistan, Pakistan banned cross-border pedestrian travel on May 8. Afghans trapped in Pakistan, on the other hand, were permitted to return home by the government.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/