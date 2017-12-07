Pakistan renews solidarity with Palestinians

US urged not to accept Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Pakistan Wednesday reaffirmed full solidarity with the Palestinian people and expressed concern over the move by the United States to shift its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, saying “such a step would constitute a clear violation of international law and UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions”.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister Office stated that shifting the US embassy to the occupied City of Al-Quds Al-Sharif will alter the legal and historical status of the city.

“It would also sidestep decades of global consensus on this issue, undermine regional peace and security as well as derail any prospects for a lasting peace in the Middle East,” read the PM Office statement.

PM Office said the people and government of Pakistan are unequivocally opposed to the reported plan of shifting the US Embassy, adding that, “Pakistan fully endorses the recently adopted final communiqué of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) on this issue.”

On Monday, the OIC had said that its 57 member states should sever ties with any state that transfers its embassy to Jerusalem or recognizes Israel’s annexation of East Jerusalem.

Pakistan has called upon the United States to refrain from any move that alters the legal and historical status as well as the character of Jerusalem, and urged it “fully comply with all applicable UN Security Council resolutions including UNSCR 478”.

“Pakistan renews its call for the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” read the statement.

The international community does not recognise Israeli sovereignty over the entire city, home to sites holy to Islam, Judaism and Christianity.