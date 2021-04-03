Pakistan remembers Nazia Hassan on her 21st death anniversary

Nazia Hassan, also regarded as the “Queen of Pop,” has always been a household name. Today is the 20th anniversary of the songwriter, lawyer, and social activist’s passing. Her demise is regarded as one of the most significant deaths in the music industry.Even though she she didn’t sing too many songs for movies, the aura she generated with her music is unparalleled. She made a reputation for herself among the maestros and left an indelible impression.

Nazia, who began her music career at the age of ten, was regarded as voice of beauty. She was dubbed “Queen of Pop Music” during her popular singing career. She went on to sell over 65 million albums worldwide with her brother Zoheb Hassan.

With the album Aap Jaisa Koi from Qurbani, Nazia made her Bollywood singing debut. Zeenat Aman, Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna, Amjad Khan, and Amrish Puri starred in Qurbani. Disco Deewane, her debut release, was a smash success. The song achieved number one in fourteen countries and became the best-selling Asian pop album of all time. Her subsequent albums produced the same amount of hype as her debut. Boom Boom, Young Tarang, and Hotline are among the characters.

Nazia won several awards throughout her recording career. She was the first Pakistani to receive the Filmfare Award at the age of 15. She was also given Pakistan’s civilian Pride of Performance award.

Nazia passed away in London on August 13, 2000, after a long struggle with cancer. The musician was just 35 years old at the time of her death.