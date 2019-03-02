Pakistan releases Indian pilot ; world hails move

Kaswar Klasra/ Salim Ahmed

Islamabad/Lahore

A day after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to release the captured Indian pilot, authorities handed over Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to Indian authorities on Friday..

“The captured Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has been returned to India today. He was arrested when his military jet MIG-21 crashed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir after being shot down by Pakistan Air Force for violating Pakistani airspace on February 27, 2019,” Foreign Office confirmed late on Friday.

Authorities made it loud and clear that the Indian officer was treated with respect and dignity.

“While in captivity, he was treated with dignity and in line with international law. Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan announced his return as a goodwill gesture aimed at de-escalating rising tensions with India,” stated a press note issued from the Foreign office on Friday.

Dressed in a blue coat, grey trousers and white shirt, while having a pleasant smile, the Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistanis two days ago after his MiG-21 crashed in Pakistani territory, was handed over to senior Border Security Force officers at Zero Line of Wagah border.

While the world appreciated Pakistan’s move [of releasing the Indian pilot] Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman received hero’s welcome amid patriotic slogans at Attari-Wagah border.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime minister Imran Khan announced to release the Indian pilot while addressing joint sitting of parliament. Speaking highly of Imran Khan’s announcement analysts termed it as a good gesture aiming at diffusing the tension between two.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took the world, especially arch-rival India by surprise on Thursday announcing that he has asked concerned authorities to make arrangements to repatriate Indian pilot who was captured a few days back.

Amid desk thumbing and clapping, Premier made the announcement while taking the member of both houses of parliament during joint sitting held on Thursday.

“In our desire for peace, I announce that tomorrow, and as a first step to open negotiations, we are releasing the Indian pilot tomorrow as a gesture of peace,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday during his address to the joint session of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Khan was under the impression that the move will help de-escalate tension between India and Pakistan. Khan’s announcement was well received across the border where politicians and civil society welcomed his announcement.

“Very noble act makes a way for itself. Your goodwill gesture is ‘a cup of joy’ for a billion people, a nation rejoices. I am overjoyed for his parents and loved ones,” Noted Indian politician Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted soon after Khan announced to release wing Commander Abhinandan who is languishing in Pakistan Army’s custody since Wednesday morning. He had landed on the other side of the Line of Control after his aircraft fell down during aerial dogfight between India and Pakistan.

On Thursday when Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to release and hand over Abhinandan to India as a “gesture of peace”, they welcomed the move as “real statesmanship”. Indian Punjab’s Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed his joy and said Abhinandan’s release would serve as a stepping stone for goodwill.

Share on: WhatsApp