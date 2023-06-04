Pakistan releases 200 Indian fishermen

Pakistan released another 200 Indian fishermen on Friday, bringing the total number of fishermen from the hostile neighbour set free in about three weeks to around 400.

According to Kashmir Media Service, “Today, Pakistan is releasing 200 Indian fishermen and 3 civilian prisoners,” Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted on Friday. He also mentioned that 198 Indian fishermen were repatriated on May 12.

“This is in line with Pakistan’s policy of not politicising humanitarian matters. Compassion should take precedence over politics,” he remarked.