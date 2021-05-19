Pakistan relaxes Covid restrictions as tourism, outdoor dining opened

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Wednesday announced to relax restriction placed in to curb the spread of novel coronavirus in the country.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) held a key meeting chaired by Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar to review the situation.

The top monitoring body after reviewing the Covid situation in the country has announced to open the tourism sector.

Facilitating restaurant-related business, it has allowed outdoor dining till midnight while the eateries could continue takeaway service round the clock.

Major decisions taken in today’s NCOC session are attached. pic.twitter.com/e6qvG3LZoT — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 19, 2021

Furthermore, NCOC said that schools will be opened in cities where COVID-19 positivity rate is below five per cent.

The inter-provincial transport, however, will remain suspended till further notice, it announced.

COVID Situation in Pakistan

Pakistan has announced 104 new deaths from the Covid-19, bringing the country’s death toll to 20,000.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported that 41,771 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 3,256 tests returning positive.

The country’s cumulative number of reported virus cases is 886,184.

At least 104 people died as a result of the outbreak, bringing the total number of people who died to 19,856 throughout the nation.

The covid-19 positivity rating is 7.79 percent, and 799,951 people have recovered from the virus across Pakistan.

Sindh has 301,247 cases, Punjab has 329,913, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 127,609, Islamabad has 79,552, Balochistan has 24,064, Azad Jammu and Kashmir has 18,360, and Gilgit Baltistan has 5,439.

