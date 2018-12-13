Pakistan rejects US sanctions on religious freedom ‘violations’

Islamabad

Pakistan on Wednesday rejected the US State Department’s move to add the country to its blacklist of countries that violate religious freedom as “unilateral and politically motivated”.

A day earlier, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said he had designated Pakistan among the “countries of particular concern” in a congressionally-mandated annual report, which means that the US government is obliged to exert pressure to end freedom violations.

Responding to the pronouncement, the Foreign Office said, “Besides the clear biases reflected from these designations, there are serious questions on the credentials and impartiality of the self-proclaimed jury involved in this unwarranted exercise.”

“Pakistan is a multi-religious and pluralistic society where people of diverse faiths and denominations live together. Around four percent of our total population comprises citizens belonging to Christian, Hindu, Budhists and Sikh faiths. Ensuring equal treatment of minorities and their enjoyment of human rights without any discrimination is the cardinal principle of the Constitution of Pakistan,” it added.

The FO highlighted, “Special seats have been reserved for minorities in the Parliament to ensure their adequate representation and voice in the legislation process. A vibrant and independent National Commission on Human Rights is functioning to address concerns on violation of the rights of minorities.”

It further pointed out, “Successive governments have made it a priority that rights of citizens belonging to minority faiths are protected as guaranteed by the law and the Constitution. The higher judiciary of the country has made several landmark decisions to protect the properties and places of worships of minorities.”

“As a party to 7 out of the 9 core human rights treaties, Pakistan is submitting its compliance reports on its obligations with regard to fundamental freedoms. The government of Pakistan has devised well establishment legal and administrative mechanisms to safeguard the rights of its citizens.”

“Pakistan does not need counsel by any individual country how to protect the rights of its minorities,” the FO asserted.

Meanwhile, Trump administration has waived potential sanctions for Pakistan which can be expected to hit countries downgraded in the United States’ rankings of nations that it says infringe on religious freedom.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday he had designated Pakistan among “countries of particular concern” regarding protection for people to worship according to their beliefs.

Pakistan had previously been on a special watch-list for religious freedom. The downgrade means that the US government is obliged to exert pressure on the blacklisted countries to end freedom violations. Pompeo, however, waived the potential penalties for Pakistan in the US national interest, Associated Press reported.

