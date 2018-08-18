Pakistan rejects reports of treating Ghazni attackers

ISLAMABAD : The Foreign Office on Saturday rejected the reports that some Taliban fighters involved in the Ghazni attack in Afghanistan were offered medical treatment in Pakistani hospitals.

In a statement in Islamabad, Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said Afghanistan has not officially shared any information or evidence with Pakistan in this regard.

He said in the absence of official communications through regular channels established bilaterally such reports cannot be given any credence. The reports can only be viewed as malicious propaganda to vitiate the existing cooperation between the two countries, he added.

A day earlier, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the allegations of Afghanistan regarding return of injured and dead terrorists from Afghanistan to Pakistan are incorrect.

Afghan president had recently alleged that the hospitals in Pakistan are receiving and treating Taliban insurgents, who had been injured in recent fighting with Afghan forces in the southeastern Afghan city of Ghazni.

“COAS reiterates that there is no support to any terrorist activity inside Afghanistan from Pakistan side. The alleged return of injured / dead terrorists from Ghazni is incorrect,” said a press statement issued by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Share on: WhatsApp