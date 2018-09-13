Pakistan rejects report on plans to review CPEC agreements: FO

ISLAMABAD : Spokesperson of the Foreign Office Dr Mohammad Faisal on Thursday rejected a report that claimed Pakistan is mulling to negotiate the terms of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

A British newspaper had earlier published a report, claiming that Pakistan is reviewing the trade agreements with China under CPEC, a key part of Beijing’s ambitious Belt and Road project.

Soon after the report was published, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textiles, Industries production and Investment, Abdul Razzaq Dawood rejected the claims made by the British newspaper.

During the weekly briefing to media in Islamabad, Dr Faisal said in addition to completely rejecting reports of Pakistan’s plans to review CPEC agreements, the government also rejects any impressions of the same.

“Pakistan is not mulling over reviewing the CPEC trade agreements,” said the foreign office spokesperson.

The Foreign Office also rejected allegations levelled against Pakistan in a joint communiqué by the United States and India.

Dr Faisal, in the press briefing, said Pakistan is ready to hold talks with India. “We want to resolve all issues with India through dialogue,” he said.

Furthermore, the foreign office spokesperson said views on different issues were exchanged during US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visit to Pakistan. “Dialogue is the only way to move forward,” Dr Faisal noted.

Speaking about the country’s western neighbour Afghanistan, the foreign office spokesperson said Pakistan believes a solution to the Afghan issue can only be found by the people of Afghanistan.

He further noted that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s first foreign visit is to Afghanistan on Saturday, where he will exchange views on Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

Dr Faisal also announced Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia. A final date of the visit is yet to be determined.

In response to a question, the foreign office spokesperson said that stringent visa policies have been put in place not just for Pakistanis but also on nationals of many other countries.

“We are in touch with the Saudi foreign minister in this regard. The Bahrain government has also assured cooperation in this regard,” he said.