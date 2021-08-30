Pakistan rejects India’s baseless terrorism-related allegations

Pakistan has rejected India’s terrorism-related allegations as baseless.

Pakistan has emphatically rejected Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s terrorism-related accusations against Pakistan, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has provided the world community with irrefutable proof of India’s state sponsorship of terrorism and subversion against Pakistan.

“India uses terrorism as an instrument of state policy,” the statement said, adding that this year alone, India has been involved in terrorist attacks in Johar Town, Lahore and against Chinese and Pakistani workers at Dasu.

According to the Foreign Office, the governing BJP-RSS coalition has an anti-Muslim and anti-minority agenda. They use fake propaganda campaigns against Pakistan for ideological and political objectives.

“India’s so-called “surgical strikes” and ill-conceived misadventure in Balakot in February 2019 were exposed as based on nothing but lies and deceit,” the statement read.

Pakistan’s foreign office restored regional strategic balance by retaliating against India in a deliberate and strong way, according to the report.

The reaffirmation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement in February 2021, according to the ministry, showed that Pakistan is a responsible state that wishes to keep the peace in the region despite India’s reckless behaviour.

Despite our wish for peace, the Foreign Office said that Pakistan will firmly defend itself against any hostile Indian intentions.

