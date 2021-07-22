Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda over Afghan ambassador’s daughter incident

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday denounced the gratuitous and unwarranted remarks made by the Spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about the recent incident involving the daughter of the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan.

Responding to media queries regarding the remarks, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri stated that India has no locus standi, whatsoever, on the matter.

India’s malicious smear campaign against Pakistan is well-known and independent organizations including EU DisinfoLab have established India’s credentials as purveyor of anti-Pakistan propaganda globally.

Even in the wake of the reported incident involving the daughter of the Afghan Ambassador, Indian propaganda machinery against Pakistan was active and fake pictures of the Ambassador’s daughter were being circulated by Indian Twitter handles and websites. It is unfortunate that India used such an incident to peddle false narrative against Pakistan.

The only domains where India has set standards are state-sponsored terrorism, illegal occupation, disregard of UN resolutions, mass murders and repression against women in the territory under its illegal occupation, political violence against minorities, and running organized fake propaganda networks around the world; and is, therefore, in no position to pontificate on ‘standards’ for other countries.

“While calling upon India to refrain from its smear propaganda campaign against Pakistan, we remain determined to pushback against unabated Indian machinations and also to draw attention towards India’s role of a spoiler in the ongoing Afghan peace process,” the statement read.

Earlier this year, Afghan Embassy in Islamabad claimed that the daughter of Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil had been abducted for few hours and tortured in the federal capital.

Following the complaint, police launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

Pakistan rejects abduction claims in Afghan envoy’s daughter case

On July 20, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that no evidence that proves abduction and kidnapping of the Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan’s daughter were found during the investigation.

Talking to the media, the minister said that it has been proved in the probe that the incident was not abduction or kidnapping.

He said that some Indians and Afghans were trying to distort the facts in the abduction case, adding that Pakistan is facing unannounced international hybrid war by the elements who want to damage Pakistan’s ties with China and Afghanistan.

He vowed to foil all such nefarious designs, adding that Pakistan will continue to move forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rashid said that Islamabad Police reviewed footage of over 300 cameras installed on the travelling route of Afghan Ambassador’s daughter, adding that more than 200 citizens were interrogated.

He said that the daughter of the ambassador had been using internet throughout the travel. He urged the Afghan Ambassador to join the investigation process for logical conclusion of the case as the FIR was lodged on his complaint.

He said Pakistan is a responsible country and full security is provided to all foreign diplomats in the country.