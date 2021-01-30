Pakistan rejects Indian claims on occupied Kashmir in UNGA

Observer Report United Nations

Pakistan has once again rejected India’s false claim on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and stated that New Delhi has no other claim on the territory, than that of an occupier.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Pakistan’s delegate Jawad Ali was responding to Indian delegate Vidisha Maitra’s reaction after Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram earlier exposed New Delhi’s human rights abuses in the occupied valley.

Islamabad’s delegate said that like all occupiers and colonizers of the past, India is attempting to physically, politically and psychologically crush the indigenous Kashmiri struggle for the right of self-determination.

Ali added that India of today has become a nightmare of the minorities living in the country, with its current leadership, led by the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party has sacrificed “every trapping of secularism”.

On Friday, Pakistan warned the UNGA of Indian false flag operations against the country to justify its aggression towards Pakistan.

India concocts fake news to malign Pakistan and perpetrates terrorism and subversion against the country, said Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram while addressing a debate in the UNGA.

The diplomat had further said that India had silenced Kashmiris through its campaign while it threatens Pakistan through aggression by continuously violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control.