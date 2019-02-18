Pakistan rejects Indian allegations regarding Pulwama attack

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Pakistan on Sunday rejected Indian allegations regarding Pulwama attack as these were consistent with well-rehearsed tactics from Indian playbook after such previous incidents.

In a series of tweets, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said, “Indian MEA’s insinuations about FS briefing to diplomatic corps are groundless. Pakistan rejected allegations regarding Pulwama Attack because these were consistent with well-rehearsed tactics from Indian playbook after such previous incidents.”

“These knee-jerk and pre-conceived accusations were rejected also because they were made within a short time after the attack and without any investigations.” He went on say “Dichotomy in Indian position is evident while it accepts the unverified social media content about JeM claims of responsibility and video of the attacker as “gold standard”, it goes into denial mode when confronted with voluntary confessions and acceptance of responsibility by its serving Naval commander Jadhav for perpetrating terrorist violence in Pakistan.”

Dr Faisal added India owes an explanation on reports of Adil Ahmed Dar’s arrest and custody since 2017. India needs to introspect and respond to questions about its security and intelligence lapses that led to this attack.”

The spokesman further says, “Pakistan desires normalisation of relations with India.”

“Prime Minister Imran Khan said after his inauguration, Pakistan will take two steps if India takes one for normalisation of ties. India cancelled the agreed meeting between two FMs on UNGA sidelines on baseless pretexts,” he added.

Pakistan Kartarpur initiative was a step aimed at improving bilateral ties.

