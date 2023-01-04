Pakistan rejects ‘baseless, frivolous’ accusations made by Indian External Affairs Minister: MoFA

Islamabad: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that Pakistan rejects the “baseless and frivolous accusations” made by the Indian External Affairs Minister on terrorism, calling it a reflection of India’s growing frustration failure to malign and isolate Pakistan.

Earlier this week, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar had made a veiled attack on Pakistan during a press conference in Vienna.

“We spoke on the threats to international peace and security that are posed by terrorism, including its cross-border practices, violent extremism, radicalization, and fundamentalism. Their effects cannot be contained within a region especially so when they are deeply connected to narcotics and illegal weapons trade, and other forms of international crime. Since the epicenter is located so close to India, naturally our experiences and insights are useful to others,” the minister had alleged.

Responding to media queries, the foreign office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zehra Baloch, Wednesday said that for the last several years, India had engaged in a “malicious campaign” to mislead the international community through a “fictitious narrative of victimhood” and vile anti-Pakistan propaganda.

She said that this practice must stop.

She said that instead of pointing fingers at others, India should end its involvement in terrorism, subversion, and espionage against Pakistan.

“Only a few weeks ago, a dossier was released containing irrefutable evidence that substantiated India’s involvement in the 2021 terrorist attack in a peaceful Lahore neighborhood,” the spokesperson added.

She said that from the death of over 40 Pakistani nationals on Indian soil in the 2007 Samjhota Express tragedy to the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Commander of the Indian Navy, from within Pakistan in 2016, the evidence of Indian involvement in terrorism and sabotage is irrefutable and spans over decades and geographies.

