Pakistan rejects abduction claims in Afghan envoy’s daughter case

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Tuesday that no evidence that proves abduction and kidnapping of the Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan’s daughter were found during the investigation.

Talking to the media, the minister said that it has been proved in the probe that the incident was not abduction or kidnapping.

He said that some Indians and Afghans were trying to distort the facts in the abduction case, adding that Pakistan is facing unannounced international hybrid war by the elements who want to damage Pakistan’s ties with China and Afghanistan.

He vowed to foil all such nefarious designs, adding that Pakistan will continue to move forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rashid said that Islamabad Police reviewed footage of over 300 cameras installed on the travelling route of Afghan Ambassador’s daughter, adding that more than 200 citizens were interrogated.

He said that the daughter of the ambassador had been using internet throughout the travel. He urged the Afghan Ambassador to join the investigation process for logical conclusion of the case as the FIR was lodged on his complaint.

He said Pakistan is a responsible country and full security is provided to all foreign diplomats in the country.

Referring to Dasu incident, the Interior Minister said Chinese government has expressed satisfaction over the investigation being carried out by Pakistan to find out culprits.

Last week, the Afghan embassy in Islamabad claimed that the daughter of Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil was abducted for hours assaulted while riding a rented vehicle on Thursday.

It said that the incident happened when she was on her way home after purchasing a gift for her younger brother from Blue Area in the federal capital.

As the embassy reported the matter, the Islamabad Police launched a thorough investigation, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security authorities are closely in contact with the Ambassador and his family and extending full support in the matter.

