Pakistan registers deadliest day of corona with 136 deaths

AJK to seal all entry points for a week

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 136 deaths – highest till date – by novel coronavirus in one day as the number of positive cases has surged to 156,875. The nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 3,005.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center, 5,839 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 58,239 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 59,983 in Sindh, 19,107 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,437 in Balochistan, 9,242 in Islamabad, 1,164 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 703 in Azad Kashmir.

The national database for coronavirus shows that Punjab has recorded 68 new deaths with 2,361 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The NCCCentre’s daily situation report that 7% of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MPAs have tested positive for coronavirus with the tally of Covid-19 lawmakers rising to 20. The K-P health department has confirmed another 24 casualties in 24 hours. Nine deaths were reported from Peshawar, eight from Swat, two in Abbottabad, and one each in Khyber, Mardan, Swabi, Malakand and Battagram.

Sindh has reported 2,115 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Moreover, 30 more people died from the virus, taking the provincial death toll to 916.

Balochistan has reported 110 coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, according to the provincial health department’s daily situation report, taking the total to 8,437. Four more deaths were also reported during this period, taking the toll to 89.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir will seal all entry points for a week starting June 20, the region’s deputy commissioner said after coronavirus cases surged. Inter-provincial public transport will also remain closed, he said, adding that public transport will continue to operate within Kotli district.