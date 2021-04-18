Pakistan registers 149 Covid-19 deaths

Nearly 100 people die of coronavirus in Punjab

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan has reported 149 deaths from coronavirus, making it the country’s highest death toll in a single day since June 29 last year while the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.52 percent.

The number of total deaths has soared to 16,243, according to the National Command and Operation Centre on Covid-19.

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 756,285 as 6,127 new infections surfaced during the same period.

In an alarming situation of Covid-19, the Punjab province on Sunday reported nearly 100 deaths from coronavirus in a day, says figures provided by the provincial health department.

According to the statistics provided by the Punjab health department, as

many as 97 people succumbed to coronavirus in Punjab, during the last 24 hours. “This brings the overall death toll to 7430 in the province,” the data revealed.

The health department further divulged that as many as 3562 cases were detected in the province during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people affected in the province from the infection to 267,572.