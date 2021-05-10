Pakistan registers 118 more Covid-19 deaths

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The novel coronavirus has claimed 118 more lives across Pakistan over the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 18,915 on Sunday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre data, 3,785 new infections emerged when 40,736 samples were tested during the same period. The positivity rate of new cases was recorded at 9.29%, the NCOC said.

Thus far, Punjab has reported 317,972, Sindh 291,668, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 123,842, Islamabad 77,974, Balochistan 23,324, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 17,866 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,380.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has also imposed a complete lockdown in the province from today leaving shopaholics in disarray.

The lockdown began affecting travel and tourist hotspots in a bid to prevent a surge in Covid-19 cases during Eidul Fitr holidays.

According to the provincial government’s notification, all businesses will remain shut from May 9 to May 16, Eid holidays.

Many shoppers who weren’t sure of the Sindh government’s resorting to complete lockdown and expected to do the shopping for Eid in the last week of Ramazan, have been left in the lurch.