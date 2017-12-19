Pakistan to regain lost glory in squash: Qamar Zaman

ISLAMABAD :Squash Legend Qamar Zaman Tuesday said it will take up to four years in bringing talented youngsters to fore who would play their role in regaining lost glory in the game for Pakistan. Talking to APP, Qamar said the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has asked legends Jansher Khan, Jahangir Khan and me to work on youth in the academies set up in Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and Lahore. “In four years time talented players from these academies will come forward to represent Pakistan at international level in the best possible way,” he said. He said PSF President, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman is doing all-out efforts for the promotion of squash in the country and is providing all-out facilities to the squash players. He said PSF has sent a letter to the game’s World Squash Federation (WSF) in order to host the World Junior Squash Championship 2020. Speaking about the ongoing Pakistan Open Men’s Squash Championship here at Mushaf Squash Complex, he lauded PSF for its great efforts for bringing international squash to the country.

Orignally published by APP