Pakistan refutes Indian allegations of drone flying over Indian High Commission in Islamabad

A statement from Foreign Office on Friday refuted Indian allegations that a drone flew over the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. According to Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri: “These preposterous claims have no basis in facts and no proof whatsoever has been shared with Pakistan to substantiate these allegations.”

“Curiously, this propaganda campaign by India is also happening at a time when the evidence so far collected in the Lahore blast of 23 June is increasingly pointing to external forces with a history of perpetrating state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan,” Chaudhry said.

“Pakistan rejects these patently false allegations and diversionary Indian tactics and will continue to stand by the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to self-determination, as enshrined in the UNSC resolutions,” the spokesperson added.

The Indian Express reported earlier in the day that India’s foreign affairs ministry said a drone was seen above the Indian High Commission’s compound last week.

According to the report, India has requested that Pakistan investigate the issue.

Two days ago, the Foreign Office dismissed Indian Home Minister G Kishan Reddy’s assertion that Pakistan could not be ruled out as a potential perpetrator of the recent drone assault on the Indian Air Force installation at Jammu airport.

The Indian official decided not to provide any proof in this respect, therefore the Foreign Office strongly rejected the “irresponsible and misleading statement” in a statement.

“The Indian government has once again leveled serious allegations against Pakistan. This is yet another manifestation of the unsubstantiated propaganda and smear campaign against Pakistan that is characteristic of the Indian government and an obliging Indian media,” the statement said.

