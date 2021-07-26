Pakistan records more corona cases, deaths

25m people vaccinated: Asad

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The coronavirus cases and infections recorded an upward trend in Pakistan during the last 24 hours as another 45 people died and 2,819 infected by the Covid-19, showed the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre on Sunday morning.

As per the latest NCOC figures, with the addition of 45 new deaths the toll has now soared to 23,016 whereas the total number of cases has now climbed up to 1,004,694 after adding 2,819 new ones.

As many as 364,784 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 352,682 in Punjab, 141,627 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 85,519 in Islamabad, 29,494 in Balochistan, 22,886 in Azad Kashmir and 7,702 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,939 individuals have so far lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab, 5,814 in Sindh, 4,417 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 792 in Islamabad, 610 in Azad Kashmir, 322 in Balochistan and 122 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday announced that Pakistan has successfully inoculated 25 million people against the novel coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the minister announced that aside from inoculating 25 million people, the government is employing measures to vaccinate more people in the coming month.

“Further acceleration [is] being planned for August. By [the] end of August, all major cities’ target is to have at least 40% of the eligible population vaccinated,” Umar wrote.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity ratio in six cities of Pakistan remained above 10 percent as Karachi recorded highest 20.72 percent in country, it was learnt on Sunday.

Twenty-two districts of the country are important to assess the coronavirus situation in the country, according to sources at the Ministry of National Health.

The sources shared that six districts in the country have reported over 10 percent Covid positivity ratio in last 24 hours.

including Karachi 20.72 percent, Peshawar 14.12 pct, Skardu 13.25 pct, Gilgit 12.08 pct, Muzaffarabad 13.59 percent and Nowshera 12.12 pct.

The test positivity rate in Mirpur remained 5.41 pct, while in Diamir zero positivity of tests reported.