Pakistan records highest single-day death toll at 14, Corona cases 5,021

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMA BA D The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 5,021 on Saturday after new infections were confirmed in the country and as a big jump 86 deaths were reported in a single day. More than 2,410 confirmed cases have been reported in Punjab, 1,318 in Sindh, 697 in KhyberPakhtunkhwa, 228 in Balochistan, 216 in GilgitBaltistan, 118 in Islamabad, and 34 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. At least 762 coronavirus patients have recovered while 50 are in critical condition. Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has reported another 74 coronavirus cases in the province, taking the total to 2,410. It has also reported two new deaths. The total number of Covid-19 deaths in the province now stands at 21. A nurse admitted to Hayatabad Medical Complex with coronavirus has recovered, the hospital administration said on Saturday. According to the hospital, the nurse was admitted on March 25 and was discharged after her second test came back negative. Balochistan has reported eight new cases of coronavirus, all of them locally transmitted, according to the provincial government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani. The number of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the province has risen to 80 while the overall provincial total now stands at 228. More than 82 per cent of new coronavirus cases in Sindh have been reported from Karachi, according to updates from the provincial health department. Out of the 104 new cases, 87 have reported from Karachi, 13 from Hyderabad, three from Larkana and one from Sanghar. Six people had died in Karachi from the virus in the past 24 hours, while 13 had recovered completely all over the province in the same time, the report added. Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has requested the federal government to provide 50,000 testing kits so that more people across the province can be tested and an “accurate estimate” of Covid-19 cases can be known, provincial government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani has said.