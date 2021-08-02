Pakistan records highest ever exports in July

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan posted record goods exports of $2.35 billion in the first month – July – of new fiscal year 2021-22, strengthening hopes of a further improvement in remaining months.

Adviser to PM for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood in a couple of tweets said, “During the first month of this financial year (July), our exports grew at 17.3% to USD 2.35 billion as compared to USD 2 billion in July 2020. These are the highest ever exports in the month of July”.

The PM Imran Khan’s aide has also urged exporters to move full speed ahead to make 2021-22 another record-breaking year for exports of the country.

The country’s exports recorded growth of 18.28% in the outgoing fiscal uear 2020-21 (June-July) over the last year besides witnessing a surge of 70.67% in June 2021 compared to the same month of last year.

According to the official figures, exports from Pakistan during June, 2021 amounted to Rs.426.126 billion (provisional) as against Rs.256.105 billion (provisional) in May, 2021 and Rs 263,985 billion during June, 2020 showing an increase of 66.39% over May, 2021 and of 61.42% over June,2020.

In terms of US dollars the exports in June, 2021 were $2.729 billion (provisional) as compared to $ 1.671 billion (provisional) in May, 2021 showing an increase of 63.32% and by 70.67% as compared to $1.599 billion in June2020.

Similarly the exports during the corresponding year (2020–2021) totaled Rs.4.042 trillion (provisional) as against Rs 3.37 trillion during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 19.95%.

In terms of US dollars the exports during the year totaled $ 25.304 billion (provisional) against $21.394 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 18.28%.

Main commodities of exports during June, 2021 were knitwear (Rs. 64.187 billion), ready made garments (Rs. 50.895 billion), bed wear (Rs. 46.694 billion), cotton cloth (Rs. 31.98 billion), cotton yarn (Rs. 18.885 billion), rice and others (Rs. 18.190 billion), towels (Rs.15.465 billion), made up articles (excl. towels & bed wear) (Rs.12.342 billion), fruits (Rs.11.792 billion) and Basmati rice (Rs.10.722 billion).

