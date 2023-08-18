LAHORE – Pakistan’s current account posted a deficit of $809 million in July 2023 after remaining in surplus for four months.

According to the data released by State Bank of Pakistan on Friday, country posted current account deficit of $1.26 billion in July 2022 and a surplus of $500 million in June 2023.

Current Account Deficit (CAD) recorded at $0.8 billion in Jul 2023 against a deficit of $1.3 billion in Jul 2022.https://t.co/q3LNv3HOB0https://t.co/Od8ikVvXrd#SBPBOP pic.twitter.com/h07hbdjh1N — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) August 18, 2023

Goods and services exports of Pakistan decreased to $2.654 billion in July 2023 as against $2.743 billion in July 2022.

Total imports in July 2023 stood at $5.03 billion as against $6.07 billion in the same period last year.

In June 2023, current account posted a surplus for the fourth consecutive months.